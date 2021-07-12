Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TARRANT COUNTY At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Worth, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Benbrook, White Settlement, Forest Hill, River Oaks, Everman, Sansom Park, Edgecliff Village, Westworth Village, Edgecliff and Westover Hills. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
