Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 02:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwestern Nye County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NYE COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM PDT At 310 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 16 miles southeast of Gabbs, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gabbs and Berlin Ichthyosaur SP.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0