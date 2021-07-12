Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Drew McIntyre Reveals The Inspiration Behind Some Of His Recent RAW Promos

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented on his recent promos on RAW and the inspiration behind them, possibly winning the Money in the Bank match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Money in the Bank being his...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promos#Tv Insider#Inspiration#Combat#Tv Insider#Bank#Thunderdome#Wrestlemania#Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – ‘Lilly’ Makes Her Return, Drew McIntyre Gets Revenge

As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre got some revenge on Jinder Mahal, Shanky, and Veer after they attacked him during Sunday night’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. McIntyre came out during Mahal’s promo on RAW and attacked the group, hitting numerous chair shots on them. You can check out some highlights from the segment below:
WWEPWMania

Mick Foley And Drew McIntyre Comment On Chair Shots To Shanky

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this week and reacted to the RAW steel chair shots delivered by Drew McIntyre to Shanky. RAW saw Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky come to the ring to celebrate Jinder’s 35th birthday, and to brag about how they attacked McIntyre during Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For those who missed it, McIntyre was carried away from the Ladder Match by Veer and Shanky as Jinder barked orders.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Recalls Kofi Kingston Knocking Him Out During MITB Match

Just shy of one week before heading into the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is laser-focused on winning the contractual briefcase and claiming his rightful title again, or another one, perhaps. “The Scottish Warrior” recently made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss his plan going into this career-altering match.
WWEBleacher Report

5 Best Feuds for Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Will SummerSlam be where Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar rekindle their rivalry from last year?Credit: WWE.com. Although Drew McIntyre is set to compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match Sunday, it's quite clear that WWE has already decided on who his opponent at SummerSlam is going to be.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/19 WWE RAW TALK REPORT: Drew discusses taking out team Jinder Mahal, Reginald gets a last name, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week’s guests: Alexa Bliss, Reginald Thomas, and Drew McIntyre. – To start of Raw Talk this week they replayed the entire ending angle from Raw with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in the MITB contract to pin Charlotte and become champion before celebrating in the crowd. Then much to my disappointment and joy, the show starts and the same in studio format as Talking Smack is now the format for Raw Talk too. While we still have to put up with Matt Camp, we do get Kayla Braxton as the other standup host of the program.
WWE411mania.com

Identity of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney From WWE Raw Revealed

Jinder Mahal brought out an attorney on tonight’s WWE Raw, and the lawyer’s identity has been revealed. Monday night’s show saw Mahal get in the mic ahead of Veer’s match with Drew McIntyre and say he would sue McIntyre if he didn’t apologize for destroying Shanky with a chair on last week’s show. He brought out his lawyer, and McIntyre refused to apologize and in fact got DQ’d when he used a chair in a Claymore Kick against Veer.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Braun Strowman Posts Video Of Match With Drew McIntyre, WWE’s ‘The Bump’ (Video), More

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman posted the following video to his Instagram account, looking back at when he hit Drew McIntyre with a Senton during the WWE Championship Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash. He said,. “gravity is a bi*ch sometimes!!! #StiffB**tard #MyBad#330lbs #IWorkSnug #DoYouThinkHePo*ped #Wrastlin”. WWE posted the following...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 7/26: A miss on championship contender matches, Riddle and Morrison surpass expectations, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – MISS: This opening segment is a good metaphor for Raw as a whole. It had some good points to it, some bad points to it, but was ultimately too long and a little boring. This opening segment with Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley felt like it lasted forever. There was definitely some good mic work here, particularly from Flair and Ripley. But, Flair was asked to talk far too long. She was mostly good, but she also slipped into her old monotone voice at times. It also felt overly scripted. The crowd reacted the way you want to see and that’s good for Ripley who doesn’t always come across like a babyface, but now that WWE has settled on that role for her, it was good to hear her get a strong reaction. This also set up the main event, but I can’t really get excited about anything Nikki Cross is involved in right now.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Furious’ With Bobby Lashley Match?

Keith Lee has a lot to be mad about. If we take a step back to look at the broad view of everything that has happened to Keith in his relatively short WWE career we can see a lot of things that would surely make him feel not only uneasy or unsure of the company he is with, but also furious as well…WWE Send ‘Angry’ Message To CM Punk.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Agree To Deal With Former World Champion

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy