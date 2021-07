Becky Lynch is still listed as a member of the RAW roster, but it was recently indicated by Fightful that Lynch may be on the SmackDown brand when she is brought back. There had been speculation on WWE bringing Lynch back at Money In the Bank, but that didn’t happen. There was also speculation on Lynch being brought back in time for a match at SummerSlam, but WWE recently announced Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for SummerSlam, and the blue brand match rumored for SummerSlam is Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.