Nordstrom acquires minority stake in Asos brands

By Megan Campbell
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 16 days ago
The four Asos brands in the deal focus on customers in their 20s. An honest and direct virtual conversation. Nominate a board director who has led their company's vision and embodied its values. These directors will be celebrated at an event in September.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
