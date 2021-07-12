Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

PAM KLEY

By Mary Ann Schumacher
WEAU-TV 13
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Pam Kley for the Sunshine Award. She is the most amazing person when it comes to her commitment to the well-being of children. Pam demonstrates that commitment by firstly, being our children’s church coordinator. She desires they all know the hope of the Lord. She also offers “Kids’ days” to any kid in the community where the kids learn crafts and life skills. If it has to do with children, she believes in showing them the better way. She babysits for so many kids when she is able. I like to call her “Ladysmith’s grandma”. Beyond her commitment to children, she loves to share her knowledge about honey and protecting the bees.

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Ladysmith, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Life Skills#Weau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy