EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Pam Kley for the Sunshine Award. She is the most amazing person when it comes to her commitment to the well-being of children. Pam demonstrates that commitment by firstly, being our children’s church coordinator. She desires they all know the hope of the Lord. She also offers “Kids’ days” to any kid in the community where the kids learn crafts and life skills. If it has to do with children, she believes in showing them the better way. She babysits for so many kids when she is able. I like to call her “Ladysmith’s grandma”. Beyond her commitment to children, she loves to share her knowledge about honey and protecting the bees.