'Vaccine sceptic' dad, 34, fighting for his life after catching coronavirus

A young father and self-confessed vaccine sceptic has been left fighting for his life in hospital with Covid-19.

Matthew Keenan, 34, was a self-confessed 'vaccine sceptic' - until he caught Covid, according to a senior medic who is looking after him.

Leanne Cheyne, a respiratory consultant at Bradford Royal Infirmary, tweeted a photograph on Sunday of Matthew receiving oxygen in the hospital, reports Yorkshire Live.

The senior doctor said: "Matthew has agreed for me to share his story.

"34, footie coach and dad. Self-confessed vaccine sceptic until he caught Covid, if he could turn back time he would."

Dr Cheyne added: "Our sickest patients are unvaccinated and under 40. Matthew is fighting for his life... save yours. #GetVaccinated #GrabAJab."

Friends of Matthew responded to the tweet with 'get well soon' messages.

One said: "Stay strong Keenan you can beat this."

Another wrote: "Keep fighting Keenan lad."

Others praised Matthew for allowing his story to be shared.

One woman said: "This is so lovely that this patient has let you get the word out there of how important it is to get our Covid vaccinations.

"Hopefully others will see through his experience they will see sense."

Another wrote: "I don’t like that we must show a picture of someone fighting for their life to convince folks to get vaccinated.

"Listen to the science. Get vaccinated today. Do it while you can. While you wait because you’re afraid, you may find yourself in the hospital with Covid."

The latest statistics from the Bradford NHS Health Trust show there are currently 30 confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients being treated as inpatients.

There are three confirmed Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care.