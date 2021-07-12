State awards $100K to Northeastern Workforce Development Board
HERTFORD — The region’s workforce agency has received a $100,000 grant to attract and retain youth for careers in northeastern North Carolina. The Northeastern Workforce Development Board will use the grant awarded by the N.C. Department of Commerce to support its “E3 Initiative: Enroll More Youth, Expose Youth to Local Careers and Ensure Stronger Completion Rates.” The board is based in Hertford and serves 10 counties, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.www.dailyadvance.com
