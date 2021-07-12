Cancel
Milledgeville, GA

Trojans to hunt for another title

By Gil Pound
Union-Recorder
Union-Recorder
 16 days ago
The 2020 Trojans charge onto the Mercer University football field prior to last year’s 49-0 state championship game drubbing of challenger Frederica Academy.

The John Milledge Academy football team ran roughshod over every opponent that was placed before it in 2020.

The Trojans will enter this fall as the two-time defending GISA AAA state champs. They have the same slate of opponents as they did at this time last year, but other teams’ complications with COVID-19 created a couple schedule alterations. Conditions will hopefully be better this time around, and head coach JT Wall won’t have to scramble to find any fill-in opponents. Here’s a look at John Milledge’s schedule for the upcoming season, which is now a month and a half away.

Play begins Aug. 27 in Sandersville versus last year’s AA runner-up, the Brentwood War Eagles. The Trojans enjoyed an easy 43-7 win in the ’20 matchup, and hold a commanding 31-15-1 all-time series lead against the smaller school. The touchdown scored by the Eagles in the most recent series loss was one of only three scored on the JMA defense all last season, although it did come against Coach Wall’s defensive reserves in the second half. Week 2 will serve as the Trojans’ home opener as they welcome Pinewood Christian Academy to town Sept. 3. John Milledge has won six straight versus the Patriots, including a 35-0 result a year ago. The schedule spices up Sept. 10 when GHSA Class A-Private school Savannah Christian makes the trip to Milledgeville. Last year was the first meeting between the schools since 1987, and the Trojans earned an impressive 52-13 road victory. Savannah Christian holds a 5-2 advantage all-time against JMA. Week 4 brings a matchup that was supposed to happen in 2020, but never did. Bulloch Academy had to postpone due to COVID concerns, and the game was never made up. Now John Milledge has to travel to Statesboro Sept. 17. The Bulloch Gators were 7-3 last year, and their season was ended by the eventual state runner-up Frederica. JMA will close out September at home against a very well-known foe. The three-time defending GISA AA state champion Gatewood Gators are set to make the short drive from Eatonton Sept. 24. The Trojans are 36-11-2 against the Gators all-time, and have won the last three meetings by a combined score of 122-7. Both teams lost a lot to graduation but still figure to be strong again once play resumes.

October opens with a road game at Valwood down near the Georgia-Florida border. John Milledge has won four of the last five matchups versus the Valiants, including a lopsided 62-19 2019 championship game blowout. The Trojans followed that up with a 56-0 win on their home field last year. Next up is another game that did not happen last year as Community Christian is JMA’s Oct. 8 opponent. Wall’s team has won the only two meetings in that series, having given up just one touchdown across both contests. After seven consecutive weeks of play, the Trojans get their regular-season open week Oct. 15 before heading into the region portion of the schedule.

Region 4-AAA competition begins for John Milledge Oct. 22 at home against Bethlehem Christian, an opponent that has given the Trojans no trouble in the past. JMA owns a 6-0 record versus the Knights, and has not surrendered a point to BC since 2015. Creekside Christian, a foe John Milledge saw twice last year, plays host to the Trojans Oct. 29. The Cougars of McDonough fielded an athletic, yet undisciplined squad last year as JMA won both games by a combined score of 87-7. The 2021 regular season closes out against another opponent the Trojans saw twice in ’20 — the Westfield Hornets. The Perry school holds the 19-14 all-time edge versus JMA, but has lost the last six meetings dating back to 2015. The Nov. 5 matchup at Westfield could very well determine whether or not John Milledge wins a fourth-consecutive region championship.

