Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iroquois, IL

Public review sought for refuge and conservation area visioning document

Newsbug.info
 16 days ago

ILLINOIS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public review of the draft conservation visioning document for the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, Illinois, according to information from the service. Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area was established in 2016 after a long history of recognizing the important and unique natural resources of the area. The visioning document, also referred to as the land protection plan, outlines priorities for land protection within the established refuge boundary. It also describes how the group will work with the community and what the refuge will offer as it grows, as well as the commitment to address any conservation concerns.

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kankakee, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Iroquois, IL
Government
City
Iroquois, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kankakee, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservation Area#Wildlife Conservation#Fish And Wildlife#The Refuge#Kankakee Nwr Comment#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

CDC yet to release COVID data behind mask reversal

More than a day after issuing new guidance that vaccinated people should wear masks indoors – recommendations that are likely to affect millions of Americans in the form of private and public mask mandates – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to release the data behind its decision.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy