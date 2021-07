This is the opportunity you have been waiting for in one of the most beautiful and sought after areas in West Springfield. A very private setting for this expandable Cape situated on a private 3/4 acre lot. This vinyl sided Cape has a 2 car garage, 3 season porch and a sprinkler system. The efficient Kitchen adjoins the large dining area with sliders to the 3 season porch. The living room has a brick fireplace and hardwood floors. The unfinished second floor is designed for 2 large bedrooms and roughed for a full bathroom. Make this home your dream home by finishing it off to your own taste and style. Roof, siding and gutters are 10 years old. All Andersen windows. Natural gas is in the street. Open House Sunday 7/25/2021 from 12 to 2.