If you’re anything like me, the minute I heard that I was going to need to learn a whole other language so that your code would compile, just seemed too much effort. So like the weakling I was, I crawled back to visual studio where everything is in solutions. This all changed when I was working on a project that was written outside of visual studio and so it used CMAKE, so I thought it might be a good idea to learn CMAKE so I can understand what's going on.