N.J. woman found dead was loving mom trying to escape abusive relationship, family says

The day she was kidnapped, Yasemin Uyer was getting ready to move once more in an effort to escape an abusive former partner, her family members say. Uyer, 24, had already moved several times in an attempt to evade the father of her son, 27-year-old Tyler Rios, who family members say had been abusive for years. She had left her home in Highland Park for Rahway several months ago, and was just two days shy of moving once more when she and her son were kidnapped, her mother, Karen Uyer, said.