How the Kolache Kings of NYC Sold Confused New Yorkers on the Czech-Tex Treat

Autumn Stanford is taking over New York City one kolache at a time. The Austin native opened Brooklyn Kolache with her husband, Dennis Mendoza, in 2012, introducing the “Czech-Tex” treat to Bed-Stuy denizens, while also drawing displaced Texans from around the city. They come for excellent versions of classic flavors like poppyseed, cherry sweet cheese, and jalapeño sausage cheddar, with the smoked sausage—both Texas beef and garlic pork—coming from Meyer’s in Elgin. But there’s also pimento cheese, spinach and feta, peanut butter and chocolate ganache, and, because it’s New York City, bacon, egg and cheese.