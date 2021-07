BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Severe weather is a fact of life in Alabama, whether it’s thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes or even snow and ice. That’s why Alabama Power is constantly working to improve its system – and investing in grid technology – so customers have power when they need it. When customers do lose power, the company works hard to get the lights back on quickly, with outage times that average 55% shorter than the national average.