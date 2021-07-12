Harrison Ford turns 79: Celebrate his birthday with these free films on Tubi

Though Indiana Jones 5 is a relatively young production, as director James Mangold’s film has only been filming for a little while now, Harrison Ford’s recent on-set injury already has him sitting on the sidelines. That doesn’t mean the gears have ground to a halt though, as another star is filming their mysterious role in the fourth sequel to the Indiana Jones saga. We can say one thing for certain: from the looks of things, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is playing someone rather groovy in this new Indy saga.