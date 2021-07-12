Monte, South Beach Little League teams advance

The Montesano 13-and-under Intermediate All-Star Team rallied to earn a thrilling walk-off win over Bellevue in the opening round of the Washington State All-Star Tournament in Des Moines.

Montesano fell behind early when Brandon Loh singled to drive in a run in the top of the first inning, giving the Bellevue Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Montesano’s Kolson Hendrickson came up clutch, belting a bases-loaded double to tie the game at 4-all and send the game into extra innings.

In bottom of the eighth, Monte’s Colton Grubb drew a walk and later stole second and third base.

Grubb then took an aggressive lead off third base, drawing a pick-off throw from the Bellevue catcher, but the throw was errant and shot past the Bellevue third baseman and into left field. Grubb, who was diving back to third base, quickly leapt to his feet and scampered home for the winning run as Monte players and coaches streamed from the dugout in celebration.

Tyson Perry picked up the win for Monte, allowing no runs on two hits in his 21⁄3 innings pitched in relief.

Hendrickson started the game for Monte, allowing four runs on four hits with five strikeouts over three innings pitched.

With the win Monte advances to play Richland in a second-round game on July 13.

In other Little League action, South Beach Little League (Grayland, Westport) advanced to the championship round of the 10-12 year-old TOC Tournament in Montesano with two key wins over the weekend.

South Beach defeated Capitol American 19-13 in seven-innings on Friday and followed that up with a 10-4 victory over Capitol National in Sunday’s winners-bracket semifinal.

South Beach will face the winner of the July 12 elimination-bracket final between Capitol National and Chehalis No. 2 in the championship round beginning 5:30 p.m. on July 13. Results not available as of press time.

South Beach needs to win just one of two games to claim the district championship and advance to the state tournament.

Friday, July 10

8-10 TOC

Capitol American 18, Elma 8 (elimination game)

10-12 TOC

Capitol National 9, Chehalis No. 2 3

South Beach 19, Chehalis No. 1 13 (seven innings)

Saturday, July 11

8-10 District (Centralia)

Montesano 16, Willapa Harbor 4 (five innings)

Larch Mountain 31, Chehalis 1 (three innings).

10-12 TOC (Montesano)

Centralia 11, Chehalis No.1 7 (elimination game)

Chehalis No. 2 14, Capitol American 4 (four innings, elimination game)

8-10 TOC (Willapa)

Capitol National 4, Capitol American 0 (championship game)

Sunday, July 11

10-12 TOC (Montesano)

Chehalis No. 2 22, Centralia 14 (elimination game)

South Beach 10, Capitol National 4

8-10 District 3 (Centralia)

Montesano 17, Capitol 6

Larch Mountain 21, Centralia 5 (three innings)