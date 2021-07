As you might expect, a whole lot of teams are interested in acquiring Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer before the MLB trade deadline, which is rapidly approaching. Even with a recent triceps issue and the competitive balance tax implications for some teams, that hasn’t stopped numerous organizations from foaming at the mouth at the possibility of having Scherzer for the stretch run. Right now, there are a reported nine or so teams interested in a trade for the 37-year-old pitcher, who is having yet another fine season, with a 2.83 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 18 starts and 105 innings pitched. The three-time Cy Young winner and future Hall of Famer has a 135 ERA+ as well and made his eighth All-Star game this year.