On May 26, 2021, Siew Poh Ong (“David”) passed away peacefully at the Cape Cod Hospital after persistent complications from an August 2019 brain aneurysm. June 1 would have been his 63rd birthday. Since the autumn of 2019, he resided at a Cape Cod nursing home, where he survived COVID. David (as he asked to be called) often stated his intentions to the staff to travel to Australia.