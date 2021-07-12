On This Day: Infamous ‘Disco Demolition Night’ Held at Chicago White Sox Game Leading to Forfeit
It wasn’t “The Night Chicago Died,” but on this day, Chicago White Sox fans of the MLB team stormed the field on “Disco Demolition Night.”. The event, which was a stunt put on by then-Chicago White Sox promotions director Mike Veeck, allowed a Chicago-area radio station to get on Comiskey Park’s field. He was the son of White Sox owner Bill Veeck, known as one of MLB’s most daring owners when it came to promotions.outsider.com
Comments / 1