What conditions could diminish our flooding risk

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s with a heat index between 105-110. EXTENDED: Heat indices climb to 107-109 across most of the area, with no relief from a cold front until Friday. Showers and storms develop to our north late Thursday night along a front that is expected to bring a chance of storms into early Friday morning. We'll get a bit of a break during the day Friday, but another round moves in Friday night into Saturday that could bring some heavy rain with very high water content in the storms thanks to how much moisture is present in the atmosphere. As the front moves south, the better chance for a second round on Saturday will be south of I-70. The severe weather threat for each of these days is low, but each round could bring some isolated gusty winds along with the possibility of heavy rain. Temperatures will cool down quite a bit this weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday, and Sunday is looking like an incredible day to get outside with highs near 85 and dry weather. Humidity will also take a huge hit as dew points fall into the low 60s Sunday and stay there into next week. Next week is looking pleasant with a Canadian high dropping in and keeping temperatures below average in the low to mid-80s.