La Grande, OR

Classic airplanes make stop at La Grande/Union County Airport

By DICK MASON The Observer
La Grande Observer
 16 days ago
LA GRANDE — Echoes of aviation’s past could be heard Sunday, July 11, at the La Grande/Union County Airport.

About 45 airplanes, including 32 built before 1970, flew into the airport, all piloted by members of the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club, which was making the first stop of its biennial air tour.

The club’s inaugural stop Sunday in La Grande was part of its 2021 Air Tour, which will include stops at Idaho airports in Nampa, Emmett, Buhl, Blackfoot and Jerome, along with a stop in Ontario.

Spectators spent July 11 examining planes like a 1930 Great Lakes Sport Trainer 2-T-1A, a 1940 Stearman PT-18 Kade and a 1946 Cessna C-410. A number of the planes are ones that have been rebuilt, in some cases almost from scratch, according to Shane Mahoney, a member of the club.

“They are like artists who need to share their work with the public,” he said of the planes’ owners.

The Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club, based in Northwestern Washington, has been conducting air tours every other year for at least two decades.

Larry Kauffman, the organizer of the tour’s stop in La Grande, said many participate because they enjoy being with fellow pilots.

“We do it because we have a great time with great people,” he said.

Relatively small towns are elected for tour stops because the club wants to give people a chance to see planes they might not otherwise see unless they live in a big city, Kauffman said.

He said he has been impressed with how gracious people were during the La Grande stop. Kauffman also liked the size of the La Grande/Union County Airport.

“We have a lot more space than we are used to,” he said.

The Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club left the morning of Monday, July 12, to continue its tour.

The club’s air tours provide it with a special distinction, according to member John Smutny.

“No other club in the West does this,” said Smutny, who flies a 1948 Piper PA-11 Club Special on the air tour.

He stressed that people on the tour make a point of never accepting anything from the public.

“We are givers, not recipients,” agreed club member Rich Alldredge.

Throughout every tour pilots and passengers make a point of looking out for one another.

Alldredge noted that once someone had to land because of mechanical trouble. Not long after landing seven other club members also set their planes down to make sure their fellow pilot was OK.

The tour has grown significantly since it started, when only 12 pilots participated.

“The word gets around that we are having fun,” he said.

