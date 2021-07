As we pass through the heat of summer, quite literally this week, that price of filling up your car is still going up, despite changes elsewhere. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota currently sits at $3.10 per gallon. That's up less than one cent that a week ago, but more than a dime higher over the last month when the price was just $2.99. One year ago the average price was a meager $2.15 per gallon.