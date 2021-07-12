“A collective trauma:” How reopenings are impacting mental health

How can we overcome negative beliefs about mental health and treatment? For many people, the stigma associated with engaging in mental health therapy is a barrier preventing them from receiving services to help address depression, anxiety and other problems interfering with their well-being. While the mental health system didn’t intentionally create the stigma that separates people from care, the systemic exclusions and cultural myopia that grew from its origins have caused it. It’s as if you were told, ‘the solution to your problem can be found on the other side of this chasm, but there’s no bridge to help you across.’ Millions of underrepresented people — largely Black, Latinx, LGBTQ+, and disabled communities — are stuck on the edge of the chasm. It’s our responsibility as mental health professionals, and the responsibility of the system, to build the bridge.