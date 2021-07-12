Cancel
“A collective trauma:” How reopenings are impacting mental health

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent reopenings across California have left some people feeling relieved. But, others are experiencing a very different response. Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) is a local nonprofit that provides services to promote recovery and wellness for people with mental illness. Michael Kaplan is the community engagement director at TMHA. He said...

