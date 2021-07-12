Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce holds 'Return to the West' for the first time in 11 years
The Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday begins its "Return to the West," a two-day trek to western North Dakota that marks the first such trip in 11 years. Trip participants are departing from Grand Forks Tuesday morning and will make stops in Arnegard and Watford City before returning Wednesday evening. Participants from Dickinson and Williston also will be present at the events.www.grandforksherald.com
