Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce holds 'Return to the West' for the first time in 11 years

By Jacob Holley
Grand Forks Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday begins its "Return to the West," a two-day trek to western North Dakota that marks the first such trip in 11 years. Trip participants are departing from Grand Forks Tuesday morning and will make stops in Arnegard and Watford City before returning Wednesday evening. Participants from Dickinson and Williston also will be present at the events.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Williston, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Watford City, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy