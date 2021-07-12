Final Fantasy XVI won’t be showing up at this year’s Tokyo Game Show
Final Fantasy XVI is skipping this year’s Tokyo Game Show, according to recent comments from Naoki Yoshida. During a recent two-day stream for Final Fantasy XIV, Yoshida spoke with an off-screen Yoko Taro about fans’ expectations. Specifically, fans were expecting to see the new Final Fantasy at this year’s E3 despite the fact that Square Enix didn’t include it on the line-up. Yoshida took that moment to state “definitively” that Final Fantasy XVI won’t be at TGS 2021, as seen in a translated video on Twitter (via Siliconera).egmnow.com
Comments / 0