Final Fantasy XVI won’t be showing up at this year’s Tokyo Game Show

On July 19th, 2001, Square Enix released Final Fantasy X on PlayStation 2, and it didn't take long for the game to become one of the most beloved entries in the series. The world of Spira and its inhabitants quickly captured the imagination of players. Final Fantasy X was so big, it became the first entry in the series to receive a direct sequel, and a third game might even release someday. On the game's anniversary, fans around the world took to social media to share their passion for the game, and what it has meant to them over the last 20 years!