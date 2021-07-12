Gran Turismo 7 beta possibly outed by PlayStation website

Racing games have always been synonymous with fancy graphics, and the Forza Horizon series is no different. There’s something extremely exhilarating and adrenaline-inducing about flying past scenic vistas at a hundred miles an hour in a car teeming with reflective surfaces, all while some good music plays in the background. Playground Games’ Forza Horizon has continuously flirted with this fantasy for almost a decade now and stands tall among its contemporaries for a multitude of reasons including its sheer graphical prowess. Keeping that in mind, we take a look at the complete graphical evolution of the Forza Horizon series all the way from its humble beginnings on the Xbox 360 to the upcoming Forza Horizon 5.