Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gran Turismo 7 beta possibly outed by PlayStation website

By EGM
egmnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA PlayStation website may have outed plans for a Gran Turismo 7 beta. According to reporting from fan site GT Planet, the Experience PlayStation portion of the official website featured an option to earn a beta code for an early demo of the game—though the codes being handed out were clearly placeholders rather than functional, redeemable ones, and the associated “quest” was explicitly labeled as a “test.” It also hinted at a promotion that may be exclusive to Italy.

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gran Turismo 7#Gran Turismo Sport#Gt7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Sony Rolling Out PS5 Internal SSD Access in Next Beta Update

If you've been looking to extend your PlayStation 5 storage capacity by finally gaining access to the internal SSD slot, we hope you signed up for the recently announced console update beta program. Sony has uploaded a new support page detailing how to add an M.2 SSD to the console, and the ability will be made available to beta testers first. "This feature is only available to beta users at this time. The internal M.2 SSD expansion feature will be enabled via an upcoming PS5 system software update," the site reads.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Gran Turismo 7: Release date, gameplay, trailers, and more

Gran Turismo started on the original PlayStation console and is one of Sony’s most esteemed and long-lasting franchises. Although a racing simulator may not appeal to certain types of gamers, this series has never stopped being wildly successful. After all, the very first Gran Turismo was the best-selling game on...
Video Gamesgizmochina.com

Sony PS5 Digital Edition user manual spotted on the PlayStation’s website in Japan

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is a disc-free console and uses the PlayStation Network account sign-in for in-game purchases and to download from the PlayStation Store. It comes with 825GB of internal storage and some in-built games, as well as a long list of impressive features. It seems Sony has silently introduced the PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-11000B) in its home market of Japan, while it could be available globally by the end of July 2021.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to play Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Open Beta: Register for PC, Xbox, PlayStation

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is the latest arena shooter that is vying for FPS players’ attention, so find out how you can access the beta before the game’s official launch. Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a new free-to-play FPS game that combines fast-paced arena shooting, with customizable loadouts and specialized factions. Early gameplay suggests that Ubisoft’s latest title will play incredibly similar to the likes of Call of Duty, while also having characters and abilities borrowed from the Tom Clancy universe.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Fallen Knight finally swipes out onto Xbox, PlayStation and PC

It’s coming up to a year since PQube first announced their futuristic Fallen Knight tale for Xbox, PlayStation and PC, but finally, after a couple of delays, it’s time to get involved. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC, Fallen...
Tennispureplaystation.com

August 2021 PS Plus Games Leaked on PlayStation Website

PlayStation’s own website has leaked what PS Plus games will be available for subscribers in August. The official PlayStation site has revealed what games will be offered as freebies to PS Plus subscribers in August. Whoops. Normally, we get such announcements on the official PlayStation Blog with a bit of...
FIFAPosted by
Daily Mirror

How to get a FIFA 22 Beta code and likely release date for Xbox and PlayStation

As FIFA 22's release date draws closer, EA Sports will soon be releasing the FIFA 22 Beta, to try and get feedback on the game before it's officially released. The FIFA 22 Beta will likely be released in August, around two months before the final FIFA 22 game is eventually released. We know this because previous Beta versions of FIFA 21, FIFA 20, FIFA 19, FIFA 18, FIFA 17, FIFA 15 and FIFA 14 have all been released in August before their initial release date.
Video GamesNME

Sega Mega Drive and Master System themed ‘Picross’ is coming to Switch

Nintendo is releasing an official Sega system focused version of Picross next month, which will cost £8.99. Picross is a puzzle game developed by Jupiter. They have partnered with Sega to bring characters from the Master System and Mega Drive into a special version of the game, Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition. This will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 5th.
Video GamesSiliconera

Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition Will Arrive in August

Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition, the new Jupiter Picross entry filled with puzzles inspired by classic Sega games, finally got a release date. The company announced it will appear worldwide on August 5, 2021. (In Japan, it will be known as Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition It will cost ¥1,100/$9.99 and have 480 nonograms to solve.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Forza Horizon – The Complete Graphical Evolution of the Series From 1 To 5

Racing games have always been synonymous with fancy graphics, and the Forza Horizon series is no different. There’s something extremely exhilarating and adrenaline-inducing about flying past scenic vistas at a hundred miles an hour in a car teeming with reflective surfaces, all while some good music plays in the background. Playground Games’ Forza Horizon has continuously flirted with this fantasy for almost a decade now and stands tall among its contemporaries for a multitude of reasons including its sheer graphical prowess. Keeping that in mind, we take a look at the complete graphical evolution of the Forza Horizon series all the way from its humble beginnings on the Xbox 360 to the upcoming Forza Horizon 5.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Will The Ascent Be Available On PS5?

Neon Giants's debut title, The Ascent, will be released on Thursday, 29 July on Xbox and PC but not on PS4 or PS5. Exclusive games are not exactly rare in the current climate but given that this is not a first-party title for Xbox, will the exclusivity last?. Let's take...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Xbox Games with Gold for August revealed

Microsoft has revealed the four games that Xbox Live Gold members will be able to claim in August. Starting things off this month for Xbox Live Gold members on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One is Darksiders III, which will be free to claim between August 1st and August 31st. Joining it on August 16th through September 15th is Playtonic’s platformer Yooka-Laylee.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Nixxes To “Help” Sony Bring PlayStation PC Ports Out Of “Infancy”

Dutch developer Nixxes Software will be playing a large role in bringing more PlayStation exclusives on PC in the near future. Speaking with Famitsu in a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan stated that there are plans in motion to ramp up efforts for the creation of more exclusive games on PlayStation 5 in the coming years.
Video Gamescbs17

Best Xbox games for kids on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Xbox is one of the leading game consoles in the world. For the last 20 years, the Microsoft gaming juggernaut has delivered quality entertainment to children of all ages (and adults, too) with popular titles like Forza and Halo. With an ever-widening collection of video games of all genres, there is an enjoyable game for everyone, from hard-core first-person shooters to riveting platformers and puzzle solvers. Determining which game will be suitable for your children will boil down to what kind of games they’d be interested in.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Halo Infinite debuts first multiplayer footage on Xbox One and Series X

In advance of this weekend’s Halo Infinite multiplayer Technical preview, developer 343 Industries held a new livestream that showcased new details and footage on the game. Even if you haven’t already gotten an invite to the test—and if you don’t have one by now, it’s probably too late—there was a ton to dig into.
Video GamesNME

Xbox Games With Gold August lineup includes ‘Yooka-Laylee’ and more

Xbox Games With Gold has confirmed that August’s lineup will include Yooka-Laylee, Darksiders III and two more backward compatibility additions. In a blog posted earlier today (July 28), Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users will be able to grab Yooka-Laylee and Darksiders III as part of their Games With Gold service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy