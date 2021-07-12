Gran Turismo 7 beta possibly outed by PlayStation website
A PlayStation website may have outed plans for a Gran Turismo 7 beta. According to reporting from fan site GT Planet, the Experience PlayStation portion of the official website featured an option to earn a beta code for an early demo of the game—though the codes being handed out were clearly placeholders rather than functional, redeemable ones, and the associated “quest” was explicitly labeled as a “test.” It also hinted at a promotion that may be exclusive to Italy.egmnow.com
Comments / 0