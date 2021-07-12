Officer-involved shooting investigation underway after Grant Co. man killed outside UAMS
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A Grant County man died Monday after an officer-involved shooting at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, state police reported. Officers approached Bobby Hollingshead, 59, of Sheridan, around 12:40 p.m. after he exited a truck near the emergency entrance, according to the release. Hollingshead was reportedly holding a gun and directed officers to stay away.katv.com
