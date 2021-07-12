Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Announces Formal Opening of New Cell at Ellery Landfill

chqgov.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured, the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new cell at the Ellery Landfill. Pictured from left to right are: Brad Bentley, Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF) Director; Aaron Gustafson, Sanitation Supervisor; PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County Executive; Pantelis Panteli, Landfill Manager and Deputy Director of Public Facilities; and Ben Troche, Intern in the County Executive’s Office.

chqgov.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Dpf#Sanitation Supervisor#Dec#The Ellery Landfill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy