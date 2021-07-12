Chautauqua County Announces Formal Opening of New Cell at Ellery Landfill
Pictured, the ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new cell at the Ellery Landfill. Pictured from left to right are: Brad Bentley, Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF) Director; Aaron Gustafson, Sanitation Supervisor; PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County Executive; Pantelis Panteli, Landfill Manager and Deputy Director of Public Facilities; and Ben Troche, Intern in the County Executive’s Office.chqgov.com
