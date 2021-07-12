Flood Advisory issued for Taos by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Taos The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Southwestern Taos County in north central New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 218 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vallecitos, Petaca, Canon Plaza, Las Tablas, La Madera and Ojo Caliente. Hazardous water levels will impact the Rio Vallecitos and Rio Tusas from the 2017 Bonita Fire burn scar downstream to Ojo Caliente.