Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 12:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet tomorrow morning. It is currently expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Tchefuncte River camp grounds will be under a few inches of water. The Goodbee community is threatened with flooding. Water will invade Camp Tchefuncte`s parking lot. Vehicles must be removed to higher ground.

