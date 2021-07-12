Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN BERGEN, NORTHWESTERN ESSEX, PASSAIC, SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 722 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paterson, Wayne, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Caldwell, Sloatsburg, Hawthorne, Pearl River, Bloomingdale, Fairfield, Greenwood Lake, Upper Greenwood Lake and Fair Lawn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Paramus, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
City
Fair Lawn, NJ
City
Ringwood, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
City
Bloomingdale, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
City
Pompton Lakes, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#19 22 00#Doppler#Monsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy