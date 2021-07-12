Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Morris County in northern New Jersey * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 608 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hopatcong, Lincoln Park, Kinnelon, Boonton, Butler, Rockaway, Mountain Lakes, Riverdale, Lake Telemark, Green Pond, Parsippany, and Pequannock Township. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 37 and 40...and between mile markers 43 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 42 and 53.