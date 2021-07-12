Cancel
Orange County, NY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN BERGEN, NORTHWESTERN ESSEX, PASSAIC, SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated lighter rain showers moving across the area, but there are still areas of residual flooding. Thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area earlier this evening. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen so far. Flash flooding is expected to be ongoing in some areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paterson, Wayne, Paramus, West Milford, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Caldwell, Sloatsburg, Hawthorne, Pearl River, Bloomingdale, Fairfield, Greenwood Lake, Upper Greenwood Lake and Fair Lawn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

