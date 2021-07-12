Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden hosts police chiefs as Democrats try to contain political fallout from violent crime spike

By Annika Kim Constantino, @annikakimc
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden met with U.S. police chiefs and elected officials at the White House Monday to discuss his plan to address a continuing nationwide surge in gun violence. Biden was joined at the White House by Attorney General Merrick Garland, New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, a community intervention leader as well as several mayors and police chiefs from major cities to discuss his strategy, which was unveiled last month.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 15

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Crime Statistics#Police#Violent Crime#Black People#The White House#Democratic#The American Rescue Plan#American#Republicans#Senate#Msnbc#Atf#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden flaws become a major story

Polls and surveys come and go very quickly in the media marketplace. Some get news coverage, some don’t; the press can be very selective at times. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll that revealed dwindling approval of President Biden is one of those surveys which got the coverage, even among news organizations that tend to shield Democratic officials.
Presidential ElectionFox News

Deroy Murdock: Biden, Democrat policy failures – from crime to immigration, can Left get anything right?

From immigration to crime, energy and beyond, Democrats have the Midas touch in reverse: Everything they handle turns to manure. *Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly has claimed that "the border is closed." Regarding the illegal-alien surge through Mexico, "we have seen extreme progress over these last few months," Vice President Kamala Harris insisted on June 25.
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Four US Policemen testify about defending Capitol

By Reena BhardwajWashington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot held its first hearing on Tuesday, with emotional testimony from four law enforcement officers who defended the building that day. The police personnel recounted the physical and verbal assaults they faced...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

DC police chief blames ‘barely open' courts for contributing to crime

The chief of police in Washington, D.C., implicated the criminal justice system for contributing to violence in the city, saying it is not doing enough to hold criminals accountable. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee blamed “barely open” courts in particular after two men were shot in a popular residential...

Comments / 15

Community Policy