Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 408 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fenton Lake State Park, or 16 miles southeast of Cuba, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jemez Springs, Fenton Lake State Park and Jemez State Monument. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 34 and 50. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH