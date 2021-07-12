Dow slips from record as hot inflation report overshadows strong earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped from its high on Tuesday as a hotter-than-expected inflation report overshadowed a strong start to second-quarter earnings season. The Dow shed about 70 points, or 0.2%, after closing at a record just shy of 35,000 the day prior. The S&P 500 traded around 0.1% lower after reaching a new intraday record earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite retreated slightly from another intraday record to dip roughly 0.1%.www.cnbc.com
