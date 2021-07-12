Dow slips from record as hot inflation report overshadows strong earnings

U.S. equities were mixed as investors assessed earnings from some of the biggest technology companies ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision. The Nasdaq 100 rose a day after posting its biggest drop in more than two months. Alphabet Inc. contributed the most to the advance, while Microsoft also rose after both reported sales that beat estimates. Apple Inc. slumped after the iPhone maker warned that its sales growth could be slowing. The S&P 500 inched slightly higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.