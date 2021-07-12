Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Oreo Gets Sweet and Salty with Upcoming Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Flavors

By Laila Abuelhawa
wkml.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOreo is rolling out two new limited-edition flavors of its beloved sandwich cookie — apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie. Today (July 12) the cookie company verified salted caramel brownie as its newest flavor addition, teasing the flavor alongside apple cider donut as part of their “live press conference” on Twitter last Thursday. Describing their newest flavor as “savory, sweet, rich and irresistible,” the two flavors are coming to stores near you very soon.

wkml.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oreo Cookies#Caramel Apple#Donut#Food Drink#Salted Caramel Brownie#Sunnyd#Usa Today#Ladygaga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipescountryliving.com

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is perfect for nights when you don't want to go shopping or spend money on takeout. Made mostly with pantry ingredients, it's easy to keep everything you need to make it on hand. Lots of recipes recommend making a fresh sauce with cream and mushrooms, but here, we're sticking with cans of condensed mushroom soup. The point of this meal is that it is both delicious and easy. And we're keeping it that way!
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Mac & Cheese: What To Know Before Ordering

Whether you love or loathe Chick-fil-A's politics, there's no denying the tastiness of the chain's chicken sandwich and related poultry-based menu items. The fact that their waffle fries are unlike anyone else's is icing on the proverbial cake. Known originally (and still primarily) for its chicken sandwich, the menu now...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 25% Agree This Is The Worst Oreo Flavor

When Mashed asked Americans what they thought was the worst flavor of the myriad Oreo flavors, we honestly had no idea what to expect in terms of the responses. For one thing, Oreos are so popular, it might be a bit challenging for some to think of any Oreo flavor as the "worst." Like, can something so good have a "worst"? Well, as it turned out, yes, something so good can, in fact, have a worst.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Apple Cardamom Cupcakes With a Sweet Lemon Frosting [Vegan]

Peel and dice the beet. Bake for 30 minutes, or until very tender. Meanwhile, mix remaining cupcake ingredients in a bowl. Once the beet is tender, purée it in your food processor, then add it to your cupcake mixture. Fill cupcake pan 3/4 way full with mix. Bake at 375ºF...
Food & DrinksKGUN 9

Lay’s Has A New Chip Flavor That Doritos Fans Will Love

For the first time, Frito-Lay is taking its popular Cool Ranch Dorito flavor and merging it with another favorite snack: Lay’s potato chips. Part of a new lineup of limited-time Flavor Swap flavors, Lay’s Dorito Cool Ranch potato chips take the ranch flavor from the well-known Dorito tortilla chip and apply it to a Lay’s potato chip.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

20 Unusual Ice Cream Flavors

Macaroni and cheese, cereal milk, saké, condiments and crackers are just a few of the food items that have inspired unusual ice cream flavors created to appeal to consumers with adventurous tastes. A far cry from the usual vanilla, chocolate and strawberry varieties, these unique ice cream flavors promise to challenge peoples' palates and get them to see frozen desserts in new ways.
Food & DrinksWKDQ

Oreo Will Have New Apple Cider Donut Cookies This Fall

I know it may be a bit too early to start talking about new fall treats. Trust me, I love that it is still summertime and we can enjoy all the great foods that go along with it. That being said, I am looking forward to the fall season. Especially since there is a new Oreo cookie, I think we all can be excited about it.
Posted by
Q106.5

A Sweet New Donut Shop Just Opened In Bar Harbor

I'll admit it... there really isn't much on this Earth I like better than donuts. And I'm not picky about it either. You'd be hard-pressed to find a donut that I had anything bad to say about. even the cheapest store-bought donuts have a certain appeal from time to time. I like to rough it sometimes.
Recipescookitonce.com

No Bake Oreo Cheesecake

PREP TIME: 20 mins | TOTAL TIME: 20 mins | SERVINGS: 12. My daughter is obsessed with Oreo cookies! On her seventh birthday, she specifically requested an Oreo-themed party. Thank goodness I found this easy No-bake Oreo Cheesecake recipe on time! Super easy to whip up with only six ingredients, and the best part is, it is a no-bake! Silky smooth cheesecake loaded with chunks of Oreos, my daughter was impressed!
RecipesTimes Daily

Quick Fix: A simple but flavorful take on sweet and sour beef

Sweet and sour beef is a popular Chinese stir-fry dish. Here's a simple version that has great flavor and can be made in minutes. The sweet and sour sauce is light so it gently coats the beef and vegetables blending the flavors together, but not masking the taste of each ingredient.
Food & DrinksKTNV

Frito-Lay announces 2 mashup chip flavors

It's the combinations that some chip lovers have been waiting for their entire lives. Frito-Lay is introducing 2 new potato chip mashups. They are combining their Lay's potato chips with Doritos and Funyuns, according to People.com. The two new mashups are Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy