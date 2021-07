Retailers have big hopes for the back-to-school season, with six in 10 saying it is more important than the upcoming holiday shopping period. According to a new survey of retailers from digital promotions platform RetailMeNot, 80% of respondents say their company is ready for back-to-school, significantly higher than those who said the same in 2020 (65%), during peak stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Respondents are significantly more likely this year than in 2020 (61% vs. 48%) to say back-to-school is their main priority over holiday shopping.