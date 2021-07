Park and Diego Castillo were traded from the Yankees to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for Clay Holmes. Park was outrighted off the Yankees' roster last week after making just a single MLB plate appearance, so the Pirates clearly don't value him all that highly, as they missed the chance to pick him up for free. The 25-year-old doesn't come with much prospect pedigree, but he's lit up opposing pitchers for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .327/.475/.567 with 10 homers and eight steals in 48 games. A .397 BABIP helped him get to that line, but he also walked as often as he struck out. He now finds himself in an organization where it should be much easier to carve out a role, though how exactly the Pirates plan on using him is unclear for now.