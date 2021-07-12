Mismatch in supply and demand sends coffee prices higher

As of the date this column is written, it appears we are in for a phenomenon many in finishing have never experienced. It has been 13 years since we had inflation rates anywhere near the current five or so percent on an annualized basis, so this environment will be new for many. It can be worse. Recall the “misery index” of the late 1970s, when rates of unemployment, inflation and interest were all in the double digits. This current ride is nothing like that, but inflation will disrupt finishers in several ways and leaders of finishing companies will do well to anticipate some new realities and prepare accordingly. Some dos and don’ts.