Mismatch in supply and demand sends coffee prices higher

By Matt Levin
marketplace.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll know more about inflation Tuesday when the consumer price index for June comes out. An increasingly pricey item in that basket of consumer goods we’re all obsessed with? Coffee. A major drought in Brazil plus the resurgence of post-lockdown Starbucks trips has caused coffee commodity prices to hit their...

