Not off the table. Prince William and Duchess Kate aren’t opposed to their 8-year-old son, Prince George, attending boarding school. “Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel 8 is a little young and want to wait until he’s slightly older,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family. They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right.”