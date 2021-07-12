Cancel
2018: No. 21 — Brice Turang, SS, Santiago High School (Calif.)

Argus Observer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unexpected challenge for a playoff spot in 2017 dropped the Brewers to No. 21 in the 2018 draft and Milwaukee used that pick on Turang, a high school shortstop who had committed to Louisiana State University. Instead of joining LSU, Turang signed with Milwaukee, which gave him a $3.4...

www.argusobserver.com

