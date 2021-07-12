Adani boosting coal assets despite vow to be carbon neutral

Gautam Adani is increasing his footprint in fossil fuels, new research shows, even as the Indian billionaire vows to make his ports-to-power conglomerate carbon negative. The Adani Group is doubling its coal-fired power capacity to 24 gigawatts, plans to own, develop or operate new coal mines with a combined capacity of 132 million tons a year, and is pursuing oil and gas projects, including a partnership with France’s TotalEnergies SE, according to a report published Monday by environmental nonprofit Market Forces. The Australia-based organization, a vocal critic of Adani’s Carmichael coal project in Queensland, said its analysis is based on data from across several Adani holdings.