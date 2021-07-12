Would You Live in a Pink House?

California-based designers Brooke and Steve Giannetti founded Giannetti Home in 1994. Their relaxed aesthetic mixes rustic with elegant. Steve, an architect and artist, grew up outside of Washington, D.C., where his family had an ornamental plaster studio. He has always been partial to chalky patinas and his houses are full of classical references, natural light and antiques. Brooke is an interior designer who writes the blog Velvet and Linen, where she chronicles the family gardens, animals and lifestyle at Patina Farm, their home in Ojai. Their shop features antiques, home furnishings and their own line of clothing. Their fourth book, "Patina Homes," was just published by Gibbs Smith.
