Would You Live in a Pink House?

Okay, we have a possible situation alert. There is an offshoot of a major, major tour that is considering a Lubbock date. They do not want to jeopardize the major tour, so as part of their agreement, they can only play fully vaccinated shows. That's it, there's no wiggle-room in this at all. Either it's a fully vaxed show with customers showing their vax cards, or there is no show. Either you show your card or you do not get in. They do not care if you bought a ticket or hung the moon, if you don't prove you are vaccinated you will not be allowed in the venue because there are mega-millions at stake if they infect the major tour.