2017: No. 9 — Keston Hiura, 2B, UC-Irvine

Argus Observer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrafting in the top-10 for a second straight season, the rebuilding Brewers made something of a gamble with their first pick, selecting Hiura out of California-Irvine. Hiura was considered one of the best offensive players in the draft that year after batting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage, earning Big West Conference Player of the Year honors as a junior, but thanks to an elbow injury, he hadn't played a single inning in the field during his final year at Irvine.

