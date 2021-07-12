Minnesota Wild pup Hobey meets forever family

Every dog has his day – and that includes the Minnesota Wild's service-dog-in-training Hobey.

The team adopted Hobey, a rescue golden retriever, for the 2020-21 season – but there was always a bigger plan. While enjoying plenty of affection and hockey, the pup was also getting ready for his future as a service dog.

This next leg of Hobey's journey takes him to Soldier's 6, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that provides veterans, police officers, and firefighters with specially trained service dogs.

After a season of training from CFO and Executive VP Jeff Pellegrom, Hobey finally "graduated"... and met his forever family .

A previous graduate of the Wild's Adopt-a-Dog program was Breezer , another rescue pup. Both were from Coco's Heart Dog Rescue , a foster-based rescue based in the Twin Cities.

Congratulations, Hobey!