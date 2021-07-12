Bender becomes first player from Lyman Memorial taken in MLB Draft

In this June 9 file photo, Mystic Schooners pitcher Rohan Handa warms up prior to an NECBL game against the Newport Gulls at Fitch High School in Groton. Schooners pitching coach Dennis Long, back, looks on. (Gavin Keefe/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Considered undersized for his position and overlooked at times during his baseball career, Colton Bender relied on a relentless work ethic to emerge from the shadows and into the spotlight.

Professional baseball scouts eventually took notice of Bender, who was a two-time all-state player at Lyman Memorial High School.

A 5-foot-9, 195-pound catcher, Bender was selected in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday by the San Diego Padres.

"It's crazy," Bender said during a short telephone conversation. "It's a dream that I've had since I can remember. I've worked hard for this moment."

Bender, 22, never let coming from a small home town in Lebanon deter him from accomplishing his goals.

He couldn't have reached this stage without support from his parents, Jamie and John, and coaches at his various stops including Lyman Memorial and Quinnipiac.

"I have a lot of people to thank and recognize for helping me to get to this spot," Bender said. "My family and a lot of coaches have helped me."

Bender is the first Lyman Memorial High School graduate to be taken in the Major League Baseball draft, according to Marty Gomez.

Gomez, Lyman's long-time coach, called Bender a "once-in-a-lifetime baseball player."

"I'll probably never see another one like him," Gomez said. "He's just a baseball player. ... He just stood out at a young age, even though he's not a really big kid. He's definitely filled out now and has some good bulk. He just loved the game so much, he just played all the time."

Gomez was working out at the gym when some former players started texting him about the news.

"I just texted Colton and heard back from him," Gomez said. "It's a whirlwind for him. It's unbelievable. Really exciting. ... My phone is blowing up. I hope I can get back to all the texts today. It's pretty exciting for the town of Lebanon. I'm sure that things are buzzing up here in cow country."

Last week, Gomez spoke with Bender, who's playing for the Bourne Braves in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League this summer, about the draft.

"He thought if he did get drafted, it was going to be the Padres," Gomez said. "They were the ones that showed the most interest. ... I knew he had a good shot. But you never know with 20 rounds. Then he went in the 10th round."

Bender was the 310th pick overall in the draft. He's the only catcher selected by the Padres through the first 10 rounds.

His stellar play this year in college and summer leagues improved his draft stock.

In 10 games with the Bourne Braves, Bender batted .273 with one home run and six RBI.

Prior to arriving on the Cape, Bender played 12 games with the Norwich Sea Unicorns of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, batting .348 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBI.

During his senior season at Quinnipiac, Bender was named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List. He had a team-best seven doubles and ranked second in home runs (three), walks (11), hits (25) and runs scored (15). He also had 19 RBI and batted .266.

He committed to Rutgers for his final year of eligibility.

While Gomez is unsure what Bender's plans are, he has faith that his former standout will do everything within his power to climb the pro ladder.

"He'll be totally motivated," Gomez said. "But it will be really tough. You're talking about a business and a whole new ball game when you're talking about professional baseball. He won't be intimidated. He'll be totally dedicated to what he's doing. It would not surprise me if he moves through and some day he's got a shot at playing some MLB baseball.

"I'm just happy that he's going to get a shot because it's been his lifetime dream and he's dedicated himself to it."

Also on Monday, Yale pitcher Rohan Handa, who played this summer for the Mystic Schooners in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, was taken in the fifth round by the San Francisco Giants.

UConn had two players selected on the second day of the MLB Draft — pitcher Ben Casparius by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round and catcher Pat Winkel by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round.

