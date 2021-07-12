Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, CT

Bender becomes first player from Lyman Memorial taken in MLB Draft

By Gavin Keefe
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TjSj_0auo7ovP00
In this June 9 file photo, Mystic Schooners pitcher Rohan Handa warms up prior to an NECBL game against the Newport Gulls at Fitch High School in Groton. Schooners pitching coach Dennis Long, back, looks on. (Gavin Keefe/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Considered undersized for his position and overlooked at times during his baseball career, Colton Bender relied on a relentless work ethic to emerge from the shadows and into the spotlight.

Professional baseball scouts eventually took notice of Bender, who was a two-time all-state player at Lyman Memorial High School.

A 5-foot-9, 195-pound catcher, Bender was selected in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday by the San Diego Padres.

"It's crazy," Bender said during a short telephone conversation. "It's a dream that I've had since I can remember. I've worked hard for this moment."

Bender, 22, never let coming from a small home town in Lebanon deter him from accomplishing his goals.

He couldn't have reached this stage without support from his parents, Jamie and John, and coaches at his various stops including Lyman Memorial and Quinnipiac.

"I have a lot of people to thank and recognize for helping me to get to this spot," Bender said. "My family and a lot of coaches have helped me."

Bender is the first Lyman Memorial High School graduate to be taken in the Major League Baseball draft, according to Marty Gomez.

Gomez, Lyman's long-time coach, called Bender a "once-in-a-lifetime baseball player."

"I'll probably never see another one like him," Gomez said. "He's just a baseball player. ... He just stood out at a young age, even though he's not a really big kid. He's definitely filled out now and has some good bulk. He just loved the game so much, he just played all the time."

Gomez was working out at the gym when some former players started texting him about the news.

"I just texted Colton and heard back from him," Gomez said. "It's a whirlwind for him. It's unbelievable. Really exciting. ... My phone is blowing up. I hope I can get back to all the texts today. It's pretty exciting for the town of Lebanon. I'm sure that things are buzzing up here in cow country."

Last week, Gomez spoke with Bender, who's playing for the Bourne Braves in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League this summer, about the draft.

"He thought if he did get drafted, it was going to be the Padres," Gomez said. "They were the ones that showed the most interest. ... I knew he had a good shot. But you never know with 20 rounds. Then he went in the 10th round."

Bender was the 310th pick overall in the draft. He's the only catcher selected by the Padres through the first 10 rounds.

His stellar play this year in college and summer leagues improved his draft stock.

In 10 games with the Bourne Braves, Bender batted .273 with one home run and six RBI.

Prior to arriving on the Cape, Bender played 12 games with the Norwich Sea Unicorns of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, batting .348 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBI.

During his senior season at Quinnipiac, Bender was named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List. He had a team-best seven doubles and ranked second in home runs (three), walks (11), hits (25) and runs scored (15). He also had 19 RBI and batted .266.

He committed to Rutgers for his final year of eligibility.

While Gomez is unsure what Bender's plans are, he has faith that his former standout will do everything within his power to climb the pro ladder.

"He'll be totally motivated," Gomez said. "But it will be really tough. You're talking about a business and a whole new ball game when you're talking about professional baseball. He won't be intimidated. He'll be totally dedicated to what he's doing. It would not surprise me if he moves through and some day he's got a shot at playing some MLB baseball.

"I'm just happy that he's going to get a shot because it's been his lifetime dream and he's dedicated himself to it."

Also on Monday, Yale pitcher Rohan Handa, who played this summer for the Mystic Schooners in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, was taken in the fifth round by the San Francisco Giants.

UConn had two players selected on the second day of the MLB Draft — pitcher Ben Casparius by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round and catcher Pat Winkel by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round.

g.keefe@theday.com

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
387
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Baseball#Mlb Draft#Cape Cod Baseball League#The San Diego Padres#Major League Baseball#Rutgers#Yale#The San Francisco Giants#Uconn#The Mlb Draft#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Potential landing spots for Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel

Now that Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has more or less officially announced his intention to sell at the trade deadline, contenders looking to acquire some upgrades off the Wrigleyville roster might start with a player whose value seemed negligible heading into last season’s deadine: closer Craig Kimbrel. While the Cubs’ fortunes have dimmed in 2021, Kimbrel is enjoying a fantastic comeback season after a disappointing 2020.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

How Eric Hosmer became San Diego’s odd man out

In February of 2018, the San Diego Padres signed Eric Hosmer to what was, at the time, the largest contract in franchise history. To an extent, you could understand the allure of someone like Hosmer, who was coming off of the best year of his career in 2017 and had helped the Kansas City Royals to a long-awaited title of their own just two years prior.
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

MLB Draft League: 39 Players Selected in 2021 Draft

In its inaugural season, the MLB Draft League had 39 of its players selected in the 2021 Draft. The three-day event concluded Tuesday with 31 Draft League players coming off the board in Rounds 11-20 following the selections of eight Draft League players, three in the top five rounds, on Day 2.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs San Diego Padres 7/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics will play the opening round in their series against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park, CA, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Athletics, who are currently at 56-45, dropped three consecutive matches and are now 5.5 games down of Houston in the AL West Division. The Oakland Athletics will be looking to rebound from a 4-3 setback to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The A’s were led by Matt Olson and Seth Brown, who each hit a single home run, while Stephen Piscotty added a double and an RBI to round out the offense.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Snell scheduled to start for San Diego against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (56-46, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-44, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (7-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -137, Athletics +118; over/under is 8...
NFLBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Before 2021 All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on Tuesday night. While the annual game is a celebration of baseball's biggest stars, it also marks the unofficial start of the playoff push. The All-Star game also begins the countdown to the trade deadline, which will arrive on July...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees, Diamondbacks Agree To Trade On Thursday

For the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have been linked to a few outfielders on the trade market. On Thursday, general manager Brian Cashman finally pulled the trigger on a deal. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic is reporting that New York has acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy