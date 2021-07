Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, lowered Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.06.