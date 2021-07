Giving a Colorado Rockies draft grade is always an interesting thing for a few different reasons. The most important is that whatever a player’s general projection might be, it immediately requires some mental judgment due to the organization’s various ballparks. Playing in Albuquerque and Denver is much different compared to many cities. However, that should not distract from what could be an important draft. It is the first since the team traded Nolan Arenado and watched Jeff Bridich leave. Let us review the selections and how they might fit into the franchise’s future.